This Utah home has a one-of-a-kind second story floorplan, and you can buy it!

Claire Larson, Sales and Marketing Director with Woodside Homes, walked us through a model home in their new neighborhood in Roy, Utah called Crestwood Estates.

The home was incredible! Every detail thought of; gorgeous kitchen and bathrooms; and such lovely location in the "country" but near all amenities including schools, churches, and shopping. But perhaps the coolest part of this home was the second story, which surprised us by featuring a whole other family room/flex space, perfect for a playroom, reading nook or watching the Big Game.

Prices in this particular neighborhood go from the high $200s.

To customize your home, you get to visit the Inspiration Gallery to pick out everything from lighting fixtures, to cabinet finishes, to flooring and everything in between.

If that sounds overwhelming, don't worry; Woodside pairs you with a professional interior designer to walk you through the process.

Woodside Homes pride themselves on a wonderful customer experience, so they invite you to come in-person to the Gallery or complete the entire process online in the comfort of your own home.

