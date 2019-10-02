× Police say Utah man killed kitten, broke windows and attempted to disarm an officer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Salt Lake City said a man killed a kitten and vandalized a home, then tried to disarm a police officer who responded.

Booking records indicate police were called to a home near 1100 West Indiana Avenue in Salt Lake City Monday shortly after 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said Ku Htoo immediately advanced toward an officer and fought him with his fists before grabbing the officer’s holstered firearm and trying to draw it.

Htoo was eventually taken into custody and suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses told police that prior to officer’s arrival, Htoo had killed a kitten and broken out several windows at the home.

Htoo told police he threw the kitten, booking documents state. He said he broke the windows because he couldn’t talk to his girlfriend, who was not present and not involved in the incident.

Htoo was booked into jail and faces a felony count of disarming a peace officer and misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer, criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence.Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.