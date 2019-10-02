Police questioning semi driver accused of attempted abduction in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police are questioning a man after a juvenile said he tried to abduct her in Cedar City.

Sgt. Clint Pollack with Cedar City Police said a juvenile female reported the attempted abduction just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

She gave police a description of the driver and the semi, and a Utah Highway Patrol trooper found the man on I-15 in Washington County and stopped him.

Police are now questioning the man.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

