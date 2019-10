Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lot of kids dress up for Halloween, but masks aren't always allowed in schools, leaving parents to figure out how to make the costume work without one.

Bobbi Farnsworth from Bobbi's Beauty came onto Fox 13's The Place with some tips and tricks for using makeup to complete the look instead. Watch the video above for a few walkthrough ideas.

For more ideas, visit Bobbi's Instagram account.