Fear Factory is back with new frights and delights

SALT LAKE CITY - Fear Factory is back open for the season in Salt Lake City.

New additions include the Fear Sphere, 30 seconds of gravity challenging twists, dips, turns and dives in a multi-axis gyroscope ride. It’s not for the faint of heart and will challenge your very gut to survive.

Another new attraction is a VR experience. Fear Factory SLC teamed up with Octagon to create our very own immersive VR video game and you can’t find it anywhere else in the world.

It takes you physically inside a never before seen part of the property, but your VR experience will let you freely walk through a 7 story factory, across catwalks, ride on top of moving vehicles, wielding pistols, shotguns and more, all while battling out zombies. 2 or more people can play this experience at the same time.

Fear Factory is located in the heart of Salt Lake City’s industrial district at 666 West & 800 South.

A parking lot with a limited number of stalls is open at the haunt for guest use.

Parking is also available along 700 West. Avoid parking under the nearby overpasses or along existing bike lanes. Guests may also park at The Gateway and ride the free Zombie Bus to the factory.

For more information, go to fearfactoryslc.com.