Bernie Sanders undergoes heart surgery

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders underwent heart surgery Tuesday, The Hill reports.

Sanders was having chest discomfort during a campaign event Tuesday, and The Hill reports medical personnel discovered a blockage in one of his arteries.

“Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits,” Jeff Weaver, a senior campaign adviser, told The Hill. “He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

