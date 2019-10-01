Utah DEQ offers behind-the-scenes look at air quality monitoring station

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — If you’ve ever wondered about how air quality data is collected, the Department of Environmental Quality has your answers.

The department posted a behind-the-scenes tour of their new air monitoring station in Harrisville, which was recently moved from the Ogden area.

DEQ scientist Bo Call shows off some of the equipment and how it works in the video above.

Call said the station has equipment to measure various types of pollution, including PM 2.5 and PM 10. He said they start monitoring air quality in any area with a population above 50,000 people.