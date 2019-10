Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Food truck Havana Eats made their signature Mojo-marinated roast pork shoulder, including a specific "rub down" process. The shredded pork was plated with black beans and rice and fried plantains.

They're going to be offering a holiday special where customers can order their whole, cooked pork shoulder along with sides.

They will also be starting their Cubans for Coats campaign where they donate coats to underprivileged youth in our community.

Find out more by visiting havanaeats.co!