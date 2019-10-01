PRA Health Sciences looking for Postpartum Depression study participants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRA Health Sciences is looking for people to take part in a study geared toward treating Postpartum Depression, more specifically, in teen moms.

Postpartum depression is more than just experiencing the baby blues or feeling emotional after your baby is born. The `baby blues` go away after a couple of weeks, but postpartum depression lingers and can cause feelings like a sense of overwhelming sadness, being isolated, being really tired but not able to sleep or even sleeping too much.

The study we are conducting focuses on postpartum depression specifically in teenage mothers under 18-years-old.

If you`re a parent of an adolescent mother and you think your daughter might be experiencing these symptoms, she may qualify to participate in this research study.

It`s important for teenage mothers to have support from their parents or legal guardian as the parent/guardian will also play an important role as a study partner.

Anyone who would like more information about the teenage mother postpartum depression study can call PRA at (801) 872-7672 or they can visit prastudies.com.