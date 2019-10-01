× Possible threat leads to increased police presence at schools in Blanding Tuesday

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah – There will be an increased police presence at schools in Blanding Tuesday in response to a possible social media threat, but authorities do not believe there is any imminent danger.

San Juan Schools stated Tuesday morning the district was made aware of a possible social media threat involving San Juan High School.

No specific details about the threat or where it was made were released.

Administrators are working with law enforcement and don’t believe there is any imminent danger to the students or staff.

There will be an increased police presence at Blanding area schools Tuesday, and anyone who sees anything out of the ordinary is encouraged to notify the appropriate authority.