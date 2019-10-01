Family fitness advice from certified Utah trainers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edgar Hurtado and Milena Mitre changed their lives around by putting a big focus on fitness. Edgar says his biggest transformation was how he looked physically before and after. Milena says more than anything her transformation has lowered her anxiety and raised her confidence. Now the pair want to share what worked for them with Utah families.

Examples of exercises that families can do together without any equipment expenses are:

Running Burpees - which are a full-body exercise that works your legs, arms, core, and heart.

Squats with high fives - they work out your legs and help you work on your balance.

Around the world plank - this helps strengthen your core and is good practice for stability and balance.

Edgar and Milena recommend doing each movement for one minute with 30-second breaks in between before repeating for 3 rounds.

They also say the most important thing to do is to have fun with the exercises and drink lots of water.