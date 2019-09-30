Woman seriously injured after being hit by truck in SLC

Posted 7:48 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49AM, September 30, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A young woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a truck in Salt Lake City Monday morning.

A Salt Lake City Police Department spokesman said it happened at 780 N 900 W, and it was first reported shortly before 7 a.m.

The woman was hospitalized with a broken femur and the truck driver is cooperating with police.

Lt. Brett Olsen of SLCPD said the woman was wearing all black and had headphones in, but she was using a crosswalk when she was hit.

