RSL’s Nick Rimando hangs up his gloves

SANDY, Utah —It has been a 20-year long career for RSL goalkeeper Nick Rimando, who spent 13 of those years in Salt Lake City.

Rimando is the greatest goalkeeper in Major League Soccer history. He claims the all-time saves record and is the first goalkeeper to reach 200 wins. During Real's last final regular season home game, the team clinched a playoff berth and Rimando was honored post-game.

Tears ran down his face as he thanked the fans and his RSL family.

There's still a lot of soccer to be played for Rimando as the team heads into the playoffs, but the victory over Houston will go down in history.