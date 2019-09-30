Recipe: Mango Chicken Enchiladas by Team Crazy Fit

Ingredients:

  • Whole wheat tortillas
  • 12oz chicken
  • 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
  • 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  • Enchilada spice mix
  • 1/4 cup low-fat cream cheese
  • 1 cup frozen or fresh mangos

Method:

Start by spraying a cake dish with Pam and laying down 2-3 whole wheat tortillas on the bottom. For the middle - Use chicken you have already cooked and cut into small pieces (or you can use 2 cans of canned chicken - drained) 12 ounces of chicken, ¼ cup low-fat cream cheese, ½ -1 cups frozen or fresh mangos (mix all together), layer on tortillas. Enchilada packet - use ½ packet, ¼ c. tomato sauce, ¼ c. water (mix) use ¾ mixture on chicken. Layer ¼ to 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese. Top with 2-3 more tortillas and pour remaining enchilada sauce on top. Cover with tin foil cook 325 for 30-45 minutes, uncover and cook until everything is melted.

