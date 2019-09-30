Provo and Ogden best cities in America for raising families, says consumer website

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH — Provo and Ogden are the two best cities in the country to raise a family with a balanced lifestyle, MagnifyMoney.com concluded after crunching economic numbers relevant to the average family.

MagnifyMoney, the consumer data website of LendingTree, used criteria such as average hours worked, unemployment rates, housing costs, home value appreciation, education outcomes and education ability.

After the two Utah cities, Boston, Massachusetts, Grand Rapids, Michigan, and San Jose, California round out the top five.

Salt Lake City came in a respectable 21st out of the nation's 100 biggest metropolitan areas.

The full report can be found here.