Overstock shareholders are suing company and former executives over alleged securities fraud

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal lawsuit accuses Utah-based Overstock.com, its controversial ex-CEO Patrick Byrne and another departing executive of securities fraud tied to Byrne’s recent sale of over $102 million in company stock, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The class-action suit accuses Byrne, the online discount retail company he led until August and the firm’s former Chief Financial Officer Gregory Iverson of making false, misleading and “bizarre” statements and concealing information in a way that artificially inflated Overstock’s share prices prior to a series of sales that culminated in mid-September.

