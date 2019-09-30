Latter-day Saint leaders discuss goals of new Children and Youth program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unveiled more details about their new youth program Sunday, after announcing plans to leave the Boy Scouts of America at the end of the year.

During worship services, church leaders showed a 49-minute video about the new “Children and Youth” curriculum that will begin January 1, 2020.

Joslyn Conradt’s visiting Utah to see her 8-year-old granddaughter be baptized. The grandmother of ten is thrilled about the new youth initiative.

“Pretty much anxious to start this program and hoping it will get our family going,” Conradt said.

Church youth will say goodbye to church-sponsored Scouting, as well as long-standing Personal Progress and Duty to God initiatives.

“This is going to be tremendous. This is going to be the most exciting youth and child program we have ever had in the history of the church,” said acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles M. Russell Ballard in the video.

The church will launch a more adaptive model, focusing on the individual child’s needs and goals.

“It will be rewarding and fun but it will also take some effort on your part,” church President Russell M. Nelson said to church youth in the video.

Young members are encouraged to meet weekly, with boys and girls in separate groups beginning at eight-years-old. The program has already been tested worldwide.

“This isn’t just adults planning activities, we want the youth to lead,” General Young Men’s President Stephen W. Owen said.

While some grandchildren live in separate states, Conradt plans to support all 10 while they progress through the program.

“Especially these children, as small as they are, this is the time to start them,” Conradt said.

More information can be found on the church's website, and additional details will be announced in a live event on November 17.