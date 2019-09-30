Judge won’t toss case against man accused of sparking massive southern Utah wildfire

PROVO, Utah — A judge has ordered the man accused of starting the massive wildfire that torched tens of thousands of acres near Brian Head and forced more than 1,000 people to evacuated to proceed to trial.

“I am going to allow it to go forward,” Fourth District Court Judge James Brady said, rejecting a defense request to quash Robert Ray Lyman’s bindover on a misdemeanor charge of reckless burning.

Lyman’s defense attorney argued a number of motions ahead of his upcoming trial, including an attempt to ban a jury from seeing photos or video of the fire and prohibiting news cameras from being in court during the trial.

FOX 13 is opposing the defense motion to restrict cameras from the trial. The judge did not consider the motions, giving the defense time to respond to FOX 13’s attorney.

Lyman is facing a class A misdemeanor charge of reckless burning, accused of starting the 71,000-acre fire that destroyed cabins, buildings and forced the evacuation of more than 1,000. He is also facing a charge of burning during a closed fire season. Lyman has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

