Heber Valley Horse Draft Show

WASATCH COUNTY - Enos Yoder stopped by with his daughter Wanda to showcase their Percheron horse named Diamond, and a fun event she'll be competing in this weekend.

The horse power of the draft horse industry is coming to Heber Valley on October 3rd-5th 2019.

A brand new show designed to strengthen the horse industry in the west is bringing the top hitches in the nation to Heber City.

This will be a triple point show for the North American Classic Six Horse Hitch series.

The event will also be celebrating the history of the draft horses through farm team classes and events demonstrating how America was built horse by horse and still uses them today in the farming fields across the country.

You can buy a 1-day ticket or a 3-day ticket which is cheaper than buying three 1-day tickets for each day of the event.

For more information, go to wasatchcountyevents.com or heberdrafthorse.com.