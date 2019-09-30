× Several schools in Kearns sheltering in place as police search for driver who ran from officers

UPDATE: The shelter in place has been lifted at Kearns High School but remains in effect for Kearns Jr. High, South Kearns, Gourley and West Kearns.

UPDATE: Law enforcement have lifted the shelter in place protocol at Kearns High School, but the protocol remains in effect for Kearns Jr High, South Kearns, Gourley, and West Kearns. — Granite School Dist. (@GraniteSchools) September 30, 2019

KEARNS, Utah — Several schools in Kearns are sheltering in place as police search for suspects in the area Monday afternoon.

Granite School District stated around 1:46 p.m. that South Kearns, Gourley, West Kearns and Kearns Jr. High are sheltering in place. They later stated Kearns High School is also sheltering in place.

The actions are a precaution as Unified Police search for suspects in the area. There no direct threat to students.

West Jordan Police said the incident began with a police pursuit where the suspects evaded police. The vehicle was spotted in the Kearns area later in the day, and the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

Police assisted by K-9s are searching for the driver near 5400 South and 4300 West.

Classes are continuing as normal, but visitors are not allowed to enter the campus until the shelter in place is cleared by law enforcement.

The district states that if school ends before the shelter in place is lifted, students will remain in the building and bus schedules will be adjusted as needed.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.