Driver killed in I-215 crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person is dead as a result of a car crash Monday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the driver of a Honda Accord was northbound on Interstate 215 near 4900 South when they drove off the right shoulder and grazed the barrier. The vehicle then went across all four lanes and struck the median barrier. The driver died as a result, UHP stated. They were not wearing a seatbelt.

It was not immediately available whether other vehicles were hit or not.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.