Check out this pumpkin chemical peel so good you’ll want to eat it (but don’t)!

Marian Demke from In-Symmetry Spa stopped by to demonstrate a seasonal chemical peel, that they will be offering during the entire month of October.

"This is a very light peel (minimal visible exfoliation), that will awaken and rejuvenate your skin to all the flavors of fall!

The Benefits: The Pumpkin Apple Fall Peel uses the natural benefits of apples, which are high in vitamin C and pumpkins that are high in vitamin A. Both of these ingredients firm and tone for a refined look, all while nourishing and brightening dull, dry summer skin. Our clients love the pro-youth results, especially when it's just in time for all the holiday festivities!

Skin Types: This peel is great for all skin types and can be used on anyone from a Fitzpatrick I to VI. Exceptionally great for sun-damaged, dry, uneven and asphyxiated skin. Or if you`re trying to minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Process: 1st Cleanse using Rhonda Allison's Foaming Peptide Cleanser. This is an all natural probiotic milk cleanser, that uses yogurt extracts and vitamins to dissolve surface residue . 2nd Cleanse using the Pumpkin Cleanser. Now that we have removed the surface debris with the first cleanse, this will allow us to deep clean the skin. This cleanser has an amazing pumpkin spice aroma and is high in antioxidants which is needed for the skin to fight against aging. Skin prep using the Cell Conditioner. This will remove any oil that is on the skin, to allow the peel to penetrate evenly. We will then apply the Pumpkin Parfait Enzyme. This enzyme also has an amazing pumpkin spice aroma and it will soften and eat away at dead skin cells, which again will allow a clean even surface for the peel. This enzyme is something that you could use 1-2 times a week as an at-home exfoliation treatment and it will leave your skin smooth and polished! Peel Application uses a melanin suppressant that uses natural brightening agents, and aids in the suppression of melanin when performing peels, to minimize PIH (post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation). This will then be followed by the Apple Wine Peel. This is a mild peel that creates cell turnover while softening and hydrating skin, as wine components provide additional nutrients. This will sit on the skin for up to 5 minutes. And we will finish off with the Vitamin A Peptide Peel which is a concentration of Vitamin A. Finish using a hydrator that best suits your skin and of course SPF!"

Find out more by visiting insymmetryspa.co.