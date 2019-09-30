Adventurist Backpack teams up with Weber State University to provide meals to those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN - Adventurist Backpack Co. is now working with Weber State University to sell backpacks in the Weber State Bookstore and to help provide meals to students and families in need in the Ogden area.

For every backpack sold, Adventurist provides 25 meals to families in need across the U.S. through their partnership with the non-profit Feeding America.

Since Adventurist's launch, they've been able to provide nearly 100,000 meals to families across the country.

The backpack company partners with university hunger programs in order to donate a percentage of net profits from each backpack sale to help provide "meal swipes" so that food-insecure students are able to eat at the dining halls on campus and also have access to a mobile food pantry, or to local food banks (such as the Utah Food Bank), in which food is distributed to students and families in need around the community.

Their goal is to provide over 250,000 meals to students and families by the end of their third year in business.

For more information on Adventurist Backpack Co., go to adventuristbackpacks.com.