Utah Utes beat Washington State 38-13

The No. 19 Utes responded to last weekend’s frustrating loss at USC with a strong offensive and defensive showing Saturday night in a 38-13 win.

Utah righted itself in the rain at Rice-Eccles Stadium and finally beat Washington State.

Utah posted nearly 500 yards in the first three quarters and held the prolific Cougars scoreless in the second half.

The Utes delivered what coach Kyle Whittingham labeled “a complete game” overall and had a remarkable effort by a secondary that “wanted redemption” after giving up 368 yards passing and 30 points to USC.

Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune