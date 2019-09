× Tooele residents without water after main break

TOOELE, Utah — A large water main break has left some Tooele residents without water Sunday, the city announced.

City workers are working to fix the break at 633 W. 700 South.

Homes between Coleman Street and 780 West on 700 South are without water, and the city says the shutoff may remain until 4 a.m. Bottled water is available at the site for residents affected until water is turned back on.