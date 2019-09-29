Police impersonator robs St. George store

Posted 4:18 pm, September 29, 2019

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are looking for someone who robbed a local store posing as a police officer.

St. George Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and threatened employees inside before taking off in a gray car.

Police describe the suspect as an African-American man wearing a fake beard. He also has a skin condition on his chin and lower face that causes his skin to be lighter in those areas.

Call the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300 if you recognize this man.

