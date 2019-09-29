New Pompeii exhibit coming to Leonardo Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A historic exhibit is coming to Utah — all the way from Italy.

"Pompeii: The Exhibition" will be at The Leonardo starting Nov. 23. This will be the international exhibit's final stop before it goes home.

The exhibit explores what happened in Italy on Aug. 24, 79 A.D. when Mount Vesuvius erupted, burying the entire city of Pompeii in ash. The city lay forgotten for centuries before it was rediscovered about 250 years ago. Hundreds of bodies and artifacts were preserved as if stuck in time.

Creators of the display use technology and ancient artifacts to take visitors back almost 2000 years. The exhibit runs through May 3, 2020.