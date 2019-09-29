× Fire chief killed in Emery County car accident

GREEN RIVER, Utah — The Green River Fire Department chief was killed in a head-on collision with two semitrailers Sunday afternoon.

“With heavy hearts we have said goodbye to one of our own, Cheif Philip Engleman. Our deepest condolences are with his family at this time,” the department said on Facebook.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, Engleman was driving an Infiniti on state Route 6 just before 4 p.m. when his vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with the trucks. The accident occurred at milepost 294, about six miles from Interstate 70.