Woman in critical condition after auto-pedestrian accident

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a truck early Saturday morning near the University of Utah.

Around 6:45 a.m. a 60-year-old woman was at the intersection of Foothill Drive and Wakara Way when she was struck by the truck, according Salt Lake City Police Department Lieutenant Brett Olsen.

She is being treated at University of Utah hospital. Olsen said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

No further details were available. According to Olsen, the accident is still under investigation.

