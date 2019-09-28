UHP sergeant expected to recover after patrol car hit on I-15

Posted 6:45 pm, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 07:42PM, September 28, 2019

Courtesy UHP

UTAH — A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant is expected to recover after his vehicle was struck on the side of Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon in Box Elder County.

At about 2 p.m., Sgt. Brian Nelson was stopped on the side of the road to investigate a separate crash about three miles south of the Utah-Idaho border. according to UHP. A passing vehicle lost control and struck Nelson’s patrol car with him inside. He was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, assessed and released.

In a tweet, UHP Col. Michael Rapich reminded drivers to slow down and move over when they see emergency lights on the side of the road along with a photo of the cruiser with significant damage to the entire passenger’s side. Another vehicle was pictured on a flatbed tow truck with damage to its front end.

“We are so very grateful Sgt. Nelson is going to recover after his patrol vehicle was struck,” the tweet read.

