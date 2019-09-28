Rich reviews: ‘Abominable’ and ‘Judy’

Posted 4:45 pm, September 28, 2019, by

This week, Fox 13's Rich Bonaduce reviews two very different movies: "Abominable," an animated kids' movie about a magical yeti, and "Judy," a biopic about Judy Garland.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.