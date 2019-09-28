Booming Forward: Combating seasonal affective disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seasonal affective disorder can be especially hard if you feel isolated. There are roughly 200,000 people over the age of 60 in the salt lake valley, and many of them live alone.

While Utah has the second-lowest amount of older adults living in solitude, isolation still plagues many and can take its toll.

Volunteering, socializing and exercising can help, but sometimes it takes someone from the outside to bring life to those stranded on the inside. If you know of someone living life alone, just reaching out to them can make a huge difference.

If you're homebound and lonely, there is counseling, often for free or for a reduced fee available online.

Online counseling services:

betterhelp.com

faithfulcounseling.com

regain.com

onlinetherapy.com

talkspace.com