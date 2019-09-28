Booming Forward: Combating seasonal affective disorder

Posted 4:21 pm, September 28, 2019, by

Seasonal affective disorder can be especially hard if you feel isolated. There are roughly 200,000 people over the age of 60 in the salt lake valley, and many of them live alone.

While Utah has the second-lowest amount of older adults living in solitude, isolation still plagues many and can take its toll.

Volunteering, socializing and exercising can help, but sometimes it takes someone from the outside to bring life to those stranded on the inside. If you know of someone living life alone, just reaching out to them can make a huge difference.

If you're homebound and lonely, there is counseling, often for free or for a reduced fee available online.

Online counseling services:

 

betterhelp.com

faithfulcounseling.com

regain.com

onlinetherapy.com

talkspace.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.