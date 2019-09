BENTON, Arkansas (KFSM) — Police are trying to identify a man photographed standing outside an Arkansas elementary school with a camouflage rifle case.

The man was seen about 3:45 p.m., outside of Hurricane Creek Elementary, the Benton Police Department posted on Facebook.

Police say the man did not display a gun but witnesses believe there was one in the case because he was leaning on it.

Officers searched the area but did not find the man.