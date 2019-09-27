Teen suffers minor injuries after being hit by car in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A 14-year-old was hit by a car on his way to school in Clearfield Friday morning.

A Clearfield Police spokesman said the teen was using a crosswalk as he was crossing an intersection at 1000 E 700 S.

The boy suffered minor cuts on his hands and forehead after being clipped by a corner of the vehicle.

Police said the driver was cooperative and given a citation. The boy was released to his father.

 

