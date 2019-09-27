× ‘Spider-Man’ swings on as Marvel and Sony mend split

After a public divorce, Spider-Man’s parents have patched up their differences.

The studios behind “Spider-Man” have reconciled, with Disney and Sony agreeing to collaborate on a third movie featuring the teenage hero, after a very public split a little over a month ago that caused an uproar among fans.

On Friday, the parties announced that Marvel would again have a hand in producing the next sequel, and that Spider-Man would appear in another upcoming Marvel feature.

In a statement, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said he is “thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue.”

Although Sony owns the movie rights to the character, the studios reached an agreement in 2015 to collaborate on films featuring him and allow Spider-Man to interact with other members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The result benefited both sides, with Sony releasing the hits “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” and the character appearing in several Marvel movies, including the “Avengers” saga.

In August, however, the relationship broke down, with the announcement that Feige would no longer oversee the production of the Spider-Man movies. The dispute unleashed considerable angst among fans, giving rise to a #SaveSpiderMan hashtag on Twitter.

Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, posted a clip from “The Wolf of Wall Street” on Instagram to celebrate the news, which concludes with Leonardo DiCaprio’s character shouting, “The show goes on!”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” has grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide, making it the third most lucrative movie released in 2019, behind “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Lion King.” Only six films this year have crossed the billion-dollar threshold, with the other five released by Disney.