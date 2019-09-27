Recipes: Roast Beef Fontal Panino and Apple Walnut Smoked Panino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roast Beef Fontal Panino

Total Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of butter, softened

2 slices of artisan bread

2 tablespoons of coarse-grain mustard

2 ounces of rare sliced roast beef

2 ounces of Fontal, cow`s milk cheese from Lombardy, thinly sliced

2 thin slices of ripe tomato

Method

Preheat a grill pan or panini maker over medium-high heat. Butter or oil the pan.

Slather butter on one side of each slice of bread. Slather mustard on each cut side of bread. Place roast beef on mustard. Place Fontal on roast beef, followed by tomato. Top with remaining slice of bread.

Place sandwich on pan or panini maker. If using a grill pan, place a weight on the sandwich. Toast until the first side is browned. Turn sandwich over and cook the second side until browned, about 7 minutes total.

Apple Walnut Smoked Panino

Total Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons of butter, softened

1 ciabatta bun, cut in half

2 tablespoons of Dijon mustard

2 ounces of Beehive Apple Walnut Smoked, thinly sliced

4 thinly sliced apples, such as Granny Smith

A handful of arugula

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Preheat a grill pan or panini maker over medium-high heat. Butter or oil the pan.

Slather butter on the crust side of each slice of bun. Slather mustard on each cut side of bread. Place cheese, apples, and arugula on the bottom bun. Top with remaining slice of bread.

Place sandwich on pan or panini maker. If using a grill pan, place a weight on the sandwich. Toast until the first side is browned. Turn sandwich over and cook the second side until browned, about 7 minutes total.