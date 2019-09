Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Skittles is our pet of the week. He's a 1-year-old Toy Terrier.

Hearts4Paws staff says that Skittles is a sweet little terrier who is better with older children only.

He loves other dogs so he's best in a home with other dogs.

Skittles is a low-shedding and playful dog that weighs 6 to 8 pounds.

He's also neutered and current on all his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is 300 dollars.

If you'd like to meet Skittles, visit: hearts4paws.org.