Liahona Preparatory Academy is a private LDS-based K-12 school.

The Liahona Theatre Department has won 7 National and 3 State Acting Titles in the last 5 years and is currently defending UHSAA 2A State Theatre Champions and USF Shakespeare National Champions.

The Liahona Theatre Department says it strives to teach gospel principles through their productions which are designed to change lives for the better and help people to learn eternal truths.