Hiker flown to hospital after bison attack on Antelope Island

Posted 10:10 pm, September 27, 2019, by

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah — A 22-year-old woman was attacked by a bison on Antelope Island Friday evening.

The woman was hiking on the island at about 7:30 p.m. when a bison attacked, according to Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki.

She likely suffered a compound fracture and was possibly gored, but the injuries are not life-threatening, Stucki said. She was flown to McKay-Dee Hospital by medical helicopter.

Stucki advised that visitors to the park or other areas where bison roam should keep their distance as the animals can be aggressive.

