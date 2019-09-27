Granite Education Foundation Shop-A-Thon providing back-to-school clothes for hundreds of kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST VALLEY CITY - Discover Financial is sponsoring Granite Education Foundation`s Kids Shop-A-Thon, where 400 low-income children will each be given $200 dollars to go on their own school shopping spree for back-to-school clothes.

Granite School District officials say that for the more than 44,000 students living at or below poverty in the district, back-to-school shopping is something that most kids there never experience.

The kids who take part were selected by social workers across the Granite School District.

Each student will be paired with a shopping buddy from Discover, along with $200 to help them get the right sizes needed at Kohl`s in West Valley on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

Rich Simon with Discover Financial says, "There is nothing more rewarding than receiving a hug or high-five from a student to show their sincere thanks for a pair of new princess tennis shoes, underwear that is just their size or a warm winter coat they desperately need."

After the students make their purchases, they will be welcomed by a party outside in the Kohl`s parking lot with music, face painting, balloon animals and games as they wait for parents to pick them up.

Each kid will also get breakfast donated by Burger King, a new pillow provided by Malouf, and a backpack filled with school supplies from Granite Education Foundation.

For more information visit granitekids.org