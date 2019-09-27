Expect heavy rain in valleys, snow in mountains as storm approaches northern Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH — The first storm of autumn is expected to bring snow to Utah's mountains this weekend.

Some showers are expected in northern Utah later Friday evening starting at about 8 p.m. and will continue overnight.

"Today is our transition day," Kristen Van Dyke said Friday afternoon. "You might want to have the rain jacket on standby ... but we're not looking at any downpours."

Saturday should bring heavier rain and possibly thunderstorms. High elevations will see snow accumulation starting above 6,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service, with snow in the air between 5,000 and 6,500 feet.

Very strong winds are also possible across central and southern Utah, especially on Saturday. Stormy weather will wind down by late Sunday, but chilly temperatures will settle in behind the storm early next week.

