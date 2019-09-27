‘Clearly a vindictive and hateful act’ – Pride flag cut down in Moab

Posted 12:15 pm, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21PM, September 27, 2019

MOAB, Utah — Moab City officials hope someone can help them find out who is responsible for cutting down a pride flag at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center overnight.

“This morning when we arrived at the MARC, we quickly realized that someone had vandalized our pride flag. It was completely cut off of the spine of the flag, and was clearly a vindictive and hateful act. We would appreciate any information leading to the apprehension of this individual,” a Facebook post from the Moab Arts and Recreation Center said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact Moab City at (435) 259-5121 or Moab Police at (435) 259-8938.

