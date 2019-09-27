× Australian man killed in accident on remote Utah highway

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man from Australia was killed in a car accident in Kane County Friday morning.

The man, whose identity was not released, was driving on state Route 24 in a Volkwagen Jetta when the car was rear-ended by a Dodge Durango, according to Utah Highway Patrol. The Jetta went off the road and flipped onto its roof. The accident happened at about 10 a.m. about 13 miles west of Hanksville.

His wife, also from Australia, was seriously injured and flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. The two occupants of the SUV — from Austria and Switzerland — were taken to Sevier Valley Regional Hospital in Richfield by ground ambulance.

Troopers say the Jetta driver stopped or slowed down nearly to a stop in the eastbound lane, and the Durango driver did not see it in time. They are not yet sure why the driver slowed or stopped. No drugs or alcohol are suspected, and the occupants were wearing seatbelts.