You can try this new, indoor, 45-minute workout for free

Cara Raymond with Rush Cycle stopped by ahead of their "rushtoberfest" event to share the following information about Sandy's first indoor cycling studio.

Raymond says if you're looking for a high-intensity workout challenge that will push your fitness to the next level and burn calories then you should go for a ride at Rush Cycle in Sandy, UT.

"No matter what your fitness goals are or what your skill levels are, we have you covered with our fun and rewarding programs," says Raymond.

Trainers at Rush Cycle say that if you're looking to build up more strength, boost your metabolism, improve your muscle tone, or push your endurance to the next level, the fitness center is committed to helping you achieve your fitness goals through movement and effective exercise training.

The instructors and coaches at the spin classes in Sandy are trained to deliver a supportive, energetic classroom environment to make sure you are having fun while you are burning calories, toning your muscles, and improving your health and wellness.

Raymond says they offer something called 'The Rush Ride'. It's described as a challenging 45-minute ride that engages your upper body, lower body, core, and cardio fitness through a combination of sitting, standing, and push-and-pull pedaling movements.

Find out more on how you can sign up and get a free class by visiting www.rushcycle.com/sandy.