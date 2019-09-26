World Dutch Oven Champions share some cooking secrets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBON COUNTY - The 2019 Dutch Oven Champions, Bill and Toni Thayn from Price, are sharing some advice on the best ways to cook using a Dutch Oven.

The pair won the competition on September 14th with three dishes including beef tenderloin cooked Asian style and garnished with fresh sushi, rosemary sea salt rolls, and a gingersnap spice cake with cinnamon ganache.

The Thayns say they own more than 500 cookbooks between them.

Bill and Toni have been married for 28 years and they are the parents to three boys, Adam, Alex, and Ajay, who all enjoy cooking too.