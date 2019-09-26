× West Valley City Police looking for ‘almost entirely deaf’ man with mental illness

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police are asking for help in an “urgent” search for a missing man.

Wesley Butcher, 59, was last seen on foot near 2800 South and 3200 West.

Butcher was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 100 pounds. Police provided a picture of Butcher showing him with gray/brown hair, a gray/brown beard and hazel or brown eyes.

“Hair & beard may be longer than in photo,” a tweet from WVCPD said.

Butcher was last seen wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a U of U ball cap.

“It is urgent that we find Mr. Butcher because he is almost entirely deaf and suffers from mental illness. He has been missing since early this morning, which is highly unusual for him, and his family is extremely concerned,” the department stated in a follow-up announcement on Twitter.

Call 801-840-4000 if you have information on Butcher’s whereabouts.

