Utah Co. man sentenced after pleading guilty in deaths of Emily Quijano and her son

Posted 11:55 am, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:36PM, September 26, 2019

PROVO, Utah — A man who pleaded guilty to charges of murder and manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Emily Quijano and 3-year-old son Gabriel in 2015 was given his sentence Thursday.

A judge sentenced Christopher Poulson to 15 years to life in prison for the murder charge and one to 15 years for the manslaughter charge.

Last month, Poulson and the Utah County Attorney’s Office reached a plea deal. His original charges were two counts of aggravated murder, one count of obstruction of justice, and two counts of desecration of a human body.

Police believe that in September 2015, Poulson killed Quijano, who was his girlfriend, and young Gabriel and buried them in a shallow grave in Juab County.

Earlier this month, Orem Police joined officials with the FBI, the Juab County Sheriff’s Office and the Juab County Search and Rescue Team to locate and recover the bodies.

