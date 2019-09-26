The one thing you should do to prevent breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joelle Fierro from the American Cancer Society and Gagan Kaur with the Utah Department of Health, stopped by ahead of an event to teach us how to reduce our risk of breast cancer and detect it early.

For breast cancer screening information visit cancer.org.

If you need a mammogram and don't have insurance, you can call 1-800-717-1811 or visit CancerUtah.org.

Event Info

American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Utah, sponsored by the Utah Department of Health

Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Liberty Park

For more, visit MakingStridesinUtah.org.