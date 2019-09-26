Tama’s Meatloaf

- 2 lbs. ground beef
- 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs
- 1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
- 1 1/2cups celery, chopped
- 2 eggs
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 tablespoon sage
- 1/3 cup ketchup (optional)
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the first eight ingredients (through sage) with salt and pepper. Do not over mix. Scoop the beef mixture in a greased 9 x 5 baking pan. Cook for one hour. Drain off grease and let sit for five minutes. Place the meatloaf on a serving platter. Cut into 1” pieces for serving. Place 1-2 teaspoons of ketchup on top of each meatloaf slice, if using.
Note: Store remaining meatloaf in refrigerator. Great for leftovers served either cold or warm for 2-3 days.