Tama’s Meatloaf

Posted 2:31 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, September 26, 2019
  • 2 lbs. ground beef
  • 1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs
  • 1 1/2 cups onion, chopped
  • 1 1/2cups celery, chopped
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 tablespoon sage
  • 1/3 cup ketchup (optional)
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the first eight ingredients (through sage) with salt and pepper. Do not over mix. Scoop the beef mixture in a greased 9 x 5 baking pan. Cook for one hour. Drain off grease and let sit for five minutes. Place the meatloaf on a serving platter. Cut into 1” pieces for serving. Place 1-2 teaspoons of ketchup on top of each meatloaf slice, if using.

Note: Store remaining meatloaf in refrigerator. Great for leftovers served either cold or warm for 2-3 days.

