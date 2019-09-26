Tama’s Meatloaf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 lbs. ground beef

1 1/2 cups breadcrumbs

1 1/2 cups onion, chopped

1 1/2cups celery, chopped

2 eggs

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon sage

1/3 cup ketchup (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the first eight ingredients (through sage) with salt and pepper. Do not over mix. Scoop the beef mixture in a greased 9 x 5 baking pan. Cook for one hour. Drain off grease and let sit for five minutes. Place the meatloaf on a serving platter. Cut into 1” pieces for serving. Place 1-2 teaspoons of ketchup on top of each meatloaf slice, if using.

Note: Store remaining meatloaf in refrigerator. Great for leftovers served either cold or warm for 2-3 days.