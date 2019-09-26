Rocky Mountain Power warns customers of new scam targeting Spanish-speakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Rocky Mountain Power is warning its Spanish-speaking customers of a new phone scam which started circulating Thursday morning.

Rocky Mountain Power said roughly a hundred costumers have reported receiving the call. The automated and pre-recorded voice tells customers, in Spanish, that they need to pay immediately, or their power will be disconnected.

“These guys are getting pretty crafty because they’re able to spoof the company’s customer service number,” said David Eskelsen with Rocky Mountain Power. “But the number that they tell you to call is not our customer service number.”

RMP said there is one main difference to be aware of.

“We will never ask you to pay immediately over the phone or you’re disconnected,” Eskelsen continued. “Disconnection notice is a very involved process and you get a phone call from the company and communication through your bill and written communication through the main before we would ever do that.”

If you received a call that you believe is suspicious, RMP asks that costumers report it to them and write down the number the call came from, as well as the number they tell you to call.

“People just need to be aware of this kind of scam behavior and be aware of the warning signs,” Eskelsen said.

You can verify any call you believe came from Rocky Mountain Power by calling their actual customer service line at 888-221-7070.